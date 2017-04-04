1 year jail for stealing from homeless outreach nonprofit
HONOLULU (AP) — An Oahu woman must spend a year in jail for stealing more than half-a-million dollars from a nonprofit organization that helps homeless families.
The state attorney general’s office announced Tuesday that a judge sentenced Sophina Placencia to a year in jail and four years of probation. She’s also been ordered to pay at least $200 per month toward restitution. At that rate it could take 200 years to repay what was stolen.
Placencia was director of Waianae Community Outreach when she was arrested in 2015 for taking money from the nonprofit.
Hawaii Attorney General Doug Chin calls the theft a slap in the face to the people of Waianae and a violation of a mission to help needy families.
Placencia is scheduled to begin serving her jail sentence on May 15.
Rules for posting comments
Comments posted below are from readers. In no way do they represent the view of Stephens Media LLC or this newspaper. This is a public forum.
Comments may be monitored for inappropriate content but the newspaper is under no obligation to do so. Comment posters are solely responsible under the Communications Decency Act for comments posted on this Web site. Stephens Media LLC is not liable for messages from third parties.
IP and email addresses of persons who post are not treated as confidential records and will be disclosed in response to valid legal process.
Do not post:
- Potentially libelous statements or damaging innuendo.
- Obscene, explicit, or racist language.
- Copyrighted materials of any sort without the express permission of the copyright holder.
- Personal attacks, insults or threats.
- The use of another person's real name to disguise your identity.
- Comments unrelated to the story.
If you believe that a commenter has not followed these guidelines, please click the FLAG icon below the comment.