Yokoyama named a ‘Living Treasure’

HILO — Local political powerhouse George Yokoyama has been called many things — good and bad — in his 90 years. And now he’s being called a Living Treasure of Hawaii.

Yokoyama is one of five to be honored as a Living Treasure and feted at a gala luncheon Feb. 11 in the Coral Ballroom at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort.

“The five individuals chosen as this year’s Living Treasures have made an impact on those around them and continue to shine as an example of generosity and benevolence,” organizers said in a press release.

Yokoyama has brought in almost $100 million worth of federal and state grants over 45 years through the Hawaii County Economic Opportunity Council, a nonprofit aimed at helping low-income individuals become self-sufficient.

He’s also had his finger on the pulse of local politics at least that long, with an uncanny track record for picking the winning candidate through his personal polling.

Yokoyama was in the thick of politics, marshaling his grass-roots group into a formidable voting bloc for politicians at all levels of government.

“You can’t be a successful politician unless George is your friend,” former Mayor Billy Kenoi said at a Sept. 19 celebration of Yokoyama’s 90th birthday.

He didn’t just deliver the votes. He delivered the voters, too, shuttling dozens, if not hundreds, of elderly voters to the polls in HCEOC’s disabled transportation service vans.

He’s unabashed about mixing the two. One needs the other, he said in his book, “A Memoir of Fighting Poverty in Paradise.”

The book shares insight into his passion for helping the poor and also serves as inspiration on how others can make a difference in their communities. It also carries a hefty dose of politics, as in the chapter titled, “Politics is a means to an end.”

The description of Yokoyoma in the Living Treasures’ program illustrates both sides of the man.

“George admits he was a juvenile delinquent who started smoking at age 13, but turned his life around after being drafted and serving 10 years in the Army during World War II,” the program says.

Yokoyama still flashes that pack of Marlboros and jokingly calls his pack-a-day habit the secret to his long life.

The projects that have benefited from Yokoyama’s efforts are wide and varied, ranging from job training for welfare recipients, to a cultural center in Hilo to create jobs and showcase Hawaii’s multicultural and multi-ethnic populations working in harmony, to a dialysis machine for rural Ka‘u dialysis patients.

The first Living Treasures of Hawaii honor began in 1976 through the Honpa Hongwanji Mission of Hawaii as a way to recognize and celebrate individuals who have demonstrated excellence and high standards of achievement in their particular fields. The honorees are also acknowledged for their continuous growth, learning and sharing, which have made significant contributions towards enriching our society.

Others being honored this year: Beatrice “Beadie” Kanahele Dawson, Bishop Ryokan Ara, Nobuko Kida and Roy Sakuma.

More information: http://hongwanjihawaii.com/living-treasures