Work furlough inmate fails to return

HILO – Hale Nani work furlough inmate Alexander Hill failed to return from a furlough pass to the reintegration center. Hill left at 11:45 a.m. Monday and was scheduled to return by 4:15 p.m. Hawaii County Police were notified.

Hill, 33, is a community custody inmate in the work furlough program with pass privileges. Community custody is the lowest classification status. He was serving time for Abuse of a Family or Household Member. He faces an additional escape charge when found. Hill’s next parole hearing is scheduled for December.

He is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. If you see him, please call 911.

Hale Nani, HCCC’s reintegration program, is a dorm-style building located in Panaewa. It offers offenders reintegration services and a work release program for sentenced inmates who will be released on the Big Island.