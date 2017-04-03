UH gets grant for STEM
WASHINGTON, D.C.– Sen. Mazie K. Hirono announced that the University of Hawaii will receive $1.4 million to help minority students studying science, technology, engineering, and math at UH’s seven community colleges to accelerate their transition to four year degree programs.
“Minority students face persistent barriers to pursuing STEM careers. This grant will help UH expand the number of Native Hawaiian and other historically underrepresented students pursuing STEM degrees over the next three years,” Hirono said in a news release Monday.
The funds, awarded by the National Science Foundation as part of its Strategic Transfer Alliance for Minority Participation (STAMP) grant program, will support strategies and activities such as math acceleration for first and second year students, peer mentoring, and undergraduate research experiences to increase the number of students matriculating into baccalaureate STEM degree programs. The three year program will be led by Kapiolani Community College in an effort to double the number of Native Hawaiian and other underrepresented minority students transferring every year to baccalaureate STEM degree programs.
