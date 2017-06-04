Road work continues near Puuanahulu

Continue to expect delays this week as a single-lane closure remains in effect in the Puuanahulu area as crews work on drainage improvement work on Mamalahoa Highway in North Kona.

The Department of Transportation said the intermittent single-lane closures are in effect 24 hours per day between mile markers 20 and 22. Trucks/trailers that exceed statutory size-weight limits will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis. Maximum width for any vehicle with permit passing through the project area is 10 feet.

Delays should also be expected because of lane closures on Mamalahoa Highway, also known as Highway 190, between Ahikawa Street and Makalei Golf Course, in North Kona as Hawaii Electric Light Co. works to upgrade transmission lines and equipment to improve system reliability. According to HELCO, one lane will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Delays could last up to 20 minutes.

Alternating single-lane closures are planned on Saddle Road (Highway 200) in both directions between mile markers 8 and 12 in the vicinity of upper Kaumana from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Crews will be grading the new Daniel K. Inouye Highway, East Side alignment. Weekend work may take place, as needed.

In Hakalau, alternating lane closures will be in effect on Highway 19, of Hawaii Belt Road, near mile marker 16 in the vicinity of Hakalau for rehabilitation work on Umauma Bridge. The work is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and travel speed on Umauma Bridge is reduced to 20-mph.

There will also be single-lane closures for both directions of the highway in the area of Kealakaha, near mile marker 32, for bridge deck work.