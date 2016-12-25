Police seek man in Hilo shooting incident

Police are seeking a man they consider “armed and dangerous” in connection with a shooting incident Saturday morning in Hilo.

At 12:25 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 100 block of Makaala Street, after receiving a report of a weapons incident.

A 27-year-old Hilo man told officers while he was at a business on Makaala Street, an unknown man brandished a revolver and fired a shot into the driver’s side front window of his vehicle.

The victim wasn’t injured.

Police are seeking 35-year-old Helani Kenui, of Pahoa. He’s described as Hawaiian, 5-foot 8, 200 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Police caution the public not to approach Kenui, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on this incident or anyone who may know Kenui’s whereabouts is asked to call the police department’s nonemergency line at 935-3311. Those who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 961-8300.