Police seek hitchhiker who flagged down, threatened motorist

KAILUA-KONA — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a hitchhiker who threatened a motorist with a weapon last week after jumping into his car uninvited.

The incident occurred about 8 p.m. March 31 when a 21-year-old man was flagged down by an individual while he was traveling east on Mauna Kea Beach Drive, said Maj. Robert Wagner, with the Hawaii Police Department.

Wagner said the hitchhiker demanded the man drive him to Waimea. When the motorist told the suspect he was not traveling in that direction, the hitchhiker threatened him with a weapon and demanded he be taken to Waimea.

The suspect assaulted the victim and he suffered minor injuries.

During this incident, the victim continued driving east on Mauna Kea Beach Drive. During the drive, a press release from police indicates, the motorist overtook a vehicle, quickly stopped, then got out of his vehicle in an attempt to seek help.

At that point, the release states, the victim’s vehicle rolled backward and struck the front portion of the car he had just passed.

The victim re-entered the driver’s seat of his vehicle, with the male suspect still inside, and continued driving east on Mauna Kea Beach Drive and then south on Queen Kaahumanu Highway.

The victim drove with the suspect for about five miles. According to the release, the suspect demanded the driver stop in the area of Mauna Lani Bay Drive.

At that point, Wagner said, the suspect exited the car and jumped into another vehicle described as an unknown make, older model white-colored van with darkened windows, a sliding side door, and no visible front license plate.

The victim was able to leave the area in his vehicle and reported the incident to police the next day.

Police are still searching for the hitchhiker who is described as Asian/Hawaiian, about 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall. He is described as having a small mustache, a beard that covers his jaw line and black/gray hair in a buzz cut.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue surf shorts and slippers. He also was carrying a backpack with items tied to it.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to call Hawaii Police Department at 935-3311.