Police seek assaulting hitchhiker
KAILUA-KONA — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a hitchhiker who threatened a motorist with a weapon last week after jumping into his car uninvited.
The incident occurred about 8 p.m. March 31 when a 21-year-old man was flagged down by an individual while he was traveling east on Mauna Kea Beach Drive, said Maj. Robert Wagner, with the Hawaii Police Department.
Wagner said the hitchhiker demanded the man drive him to Waimea. When the motorist told the suspect he was not traveling in that direction, the hitchhiker threatened him with a weapon and demanded he be taken to Waimea.
The suspect assaulted the victim and he suffered minor injuries.
During this incident, the victim continued driving east on Mauna Kea Beach Drive. During the drive, a press release from police said the motorist overtook a vehicle, quickly stopped, then got out of his vehicle in an attempt to seek help.
At that point, the release states, the victim’s vehicle rolled backward and struck the front portion of the car he had just passed.
The victim re-entered the driver’s seat of his vehicle, with the male suspect still inside, and continued driving east on Mauna Kea Beach Drive and then south on Queen Kaahumanu Highway.
The victim drove with the suspect for about five miles. According to the release, the suspect demanded the driver stop in the area of Mauna Lani Bay Drive.
At that point, Wagner said, the suspect exited the car and jumped into another vehicle described as an unknown make, older model white-colored van with darkened windows, a sliding side door, and no visible front license plate.
The victim was able to leave the area in his vehicle and reported the incident to police the next day.
Police are still searching for the hitchhiker who is described as Asian/Hawaiian, about 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall. He is described as having a small mustache, a beard that covers his jaw line and black/gray hair in a buzz cut.
He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue surf shorts and slippers. He also was carrying a backpack with items tied to it.
Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to call Hawaii Police Department at 935-3311.
Rules for posting comments
Comments posted below are from readers. In no way do they represent the view of Stephens Media LLC or this newspaper. This is a public forum.
Comments may be monitored for inappropriate content but the newspaper is under no obligation to do so. Comment posters are solely responsible under the Communications Decency Act for comments posted on this Web site. Stephens Media LLC is not liable for messages from third parties.
IP and email addresses of persons who post are not treated as confidential records and will be disclosed in response to valid legal process.
Do not post:
- Potentially libelous statements or damaging innuendo.
- Obscene, explicit, or racist language.
- Copyrighted materials of any sort without the express permission of the copyright holder.
- Personal attacks, insults or threats.
- The use of another person's real name to disguise your identity.
- Comments unrelated to the story.
If you believe that a commenter has not followed these guidelines, please click the FLAG icon below the comment.