Police question woman in connection with officer-involved shooting
Hawaii Island Police have located one of the two women wanted for questioning in connection with an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Wednesday in Puna. Late Friday afternoon, police located Larissa Naleikailama Padamada in Ka‘u. She was taken into custody without incident and released the following evening. Police ask the public for their continued assistance in locating Jerrilyn Ann Rego who is also said to possibly be in Ka‘u.
Rego is described as 5-foot-2, 120 pounds, with a slim build, black hair, brown eyes with a lightly tanned complexion. She has numerous tattoos including a tribal tattoo on her upper right arm, the word Chelbie on her outer right forearm, and Rego on the right side of her neck.
At around 10 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a request for assistance at a convenience store parking lot in Kurtistown. Upon arriving, the officer saw a man and woman in a struggle near a vehicle. The vehicle then struck the man who dropped toward the ground and disappeared from the officer’s view. In the process of fleeing, the suspect’s vehicle also struck the officer’s vehicle. In response, the officer fired two shots toward the suspect’s vehicle, which was later located abandoned in the Glenwood area. The victim who was struck by the suspect’s vehicle, a 54-year-old male from Keaau, was taken to the Hilo Medical Center where he was treated and later released.
Police have initiated a second degree assault investigation, as well as several traffic related violations.
Police ask anyone with information about this incident or who knows the whereabouts of Rego to contact Detective Dean Uyetake of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at 961-2379 or dean.uyetake@hawaiicounty.gov.Those who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300.
Rules for posting comments
Comments posted below are from readers. In no way do they represent the view of Stephens Media LLC or this newspaper. This is a public forum.
Comments may be monitored for inappropriate content but the newspaper is under no obligation to do so. Comment posters are solely responsible under the Communications Decency Act for comments posted on this Web site. Stephens Media LLC is not liable for messages from third parties.
IP and email addresses of persons who post are not treated as confidential records and will be disclosed in response to valid legal process.
Do not post:
- Potentially libelous statements or damaging innuendo.
- Obscene, explicit, or racist language.
- Copyrighted materials of any sort without the express permission of the copyright holder.
- Personal attacks, insults or threats.
- The use of another person's real name to disguise your identity.
- Comments unrelated to the story.
If you believe that a commenter has not followed these guidelines, please click the FLAG icon below the comment.