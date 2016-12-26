Peaman cited: Race goes on but organizer says he has court date in February

KAILUA-KONA — Peaman was cited.

But, he said, it didn’t ruin his Christmas.

“No one wants to go to court,” Sean “Peaman” Pagett said Sunday after receiving a ticket from the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) for hosting the Doc Ferren Hall of Fame Biathlon, one of many races put on by Peaman’s Frozen Pea Productions.

The criminal citation from the department’s enforcement branch, the Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE), comes not with a fine but with a court date — early February.

“Nah,” Pagett said about the potential violation ruining race day — not to mention his birthday, which is today. “It was awesome.”

The race, which took place at 8 a.m. Christmas morning, consisted of a half-mile swim from the pier on the waterfront in Kailua-Kona followed by a 3.9-mile run on Alii Drive. Around 150 people took part in the run and swim. It’s one of countless races Pagett has hosted over the last 29 years.

Recently, however, the state looked into permitting rules around the race, and told Peaman that the events, should they continue, would need the proper insurance.

The issue at hand involves Hawaii Administrative Rule Section 13-244-19, which deals with authorization for staging a regatta, marine parade, boat race or exhibition.

The rule defines these events as any “organized water event of limited duration, which is conducted according to a prearranged schedule” that “will introduce extra or unusual hazards to the safety of persons or property on the water.” State law further requires the purchase of risk-management insurance to cover such events once a permit is issued.

The department contends that Peaman’s events fall under the purview of the rule.

On Sunday, at least three DOCARE officers were at the pier to monitor the race. They declined to comment to West Hawaii Today.

And the race went on like normal, with participants swimming through glass-like water then running down Alii Drive under clear blue skies.

Pagett said he was given the ticket after the race concluded, and the DLNR officers were apologetic about it, complimenting him on the race’s organization and how friendly the participants were. He said he’d fight the citation in court.

But the back story leading up to the race was noticed by participants. The potential fine was covered in West Hawaii Today prior to Christmas Day’s race.

“To be honest, it’s really sad, you know?” said Jamie Chantlos, who’s run Peaman’s races before, including Sunday, about the conflict over what she said should be a simple issue of letting people run and swim instead of focusing on fines and conflict. “Why get your pants in a wad?”