Not all keiki are home for the holidays: Intersession programs keep some busy during long winter break

School’s out for winter.

Winter intersession for Hawaii public schools began Thursday and continues until Jan. 9 — a stretch of 18 days for students (teachers return Jan. 6).

This year, the winter break happens to be a particularly long one, said Chad Farias, area superintendent for the Ka‘u-Keaau-Pahoa school complex.

The long break doesn’t always translate into higher attendance at the intersession programs offered by East Hawaii organizations, though.

This year, for example, the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Island did not get enough pre-registrations to offer a program. The YMCA’s intersession program, aimed at students in grades one through six, has fewer than a dozen participants.

“We’re still trying to get (the word) out,” said Joy Mahuka, the Y’s program coordinator. Makuha re-started intersession over the summer after a long hiatus. She also ran a fall program.

“We’re here for the community and we’re really trying to bring back something,” she said.

The YMCA’s program offerings, as with many others that span the duration of intersession, feature a mix of arts and crafts, field trips, swim days and sports activities.

The idea is to offer parents a space where kids can be occupied without turning to digital screens, said Hawaii County Parks and Recreation Department recreation administrator Mason Souza.

Parks and Rec is running three intersession programs this year, having added a new program site at Carvalho Park in Hilo.

Registration for Carvalho Park intersession is still slow, Souza said, although the more established Waiakea Uka program filled up right away. There also is a program at Wainaku Gym.

“We try to keep it so that kids within that community can go to that program,” Souza said. Many winter attendees, he said, also are regulars at the Parks and Rec’s Summer Fun programs.

Intersession programs tend to be better attended during the summer break. Souza estimated that each gym site draws between 80 and 100 kids during the summer, while winter programs top out at about 60.

During the holidays, “Parents keep the kids home to spend time with family,” Farias said. “They work hard and it’s a nice little break.”

“In January … it’s just such a nice time,” he said. “Adults need the resetting, too.”

