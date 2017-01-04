No significant incidents reported over New Years

KAILUA-KONA — West Hawaii residents rang in 2017 with booms and bangs over the weekend but the Hawaii Fire Department said there were “no significant incidents” as a result of fireworks for the island’s west side.

That included injuries and fires, he said.

In fact, West Hawaii Battalion Chief John Whitman said, there were only three minor incidents reported over the weekend attributed to fireworks.

Those included a smoke alarm going off, a trash container fire and a small 5-foot-by-5-foot brush fire. Whitman added that he didn’t see any reports of injuries on this side of the island.

Meanwhile, police didn’t issue any citations for fireworks violations.

Hawaii Police Department spokeswoman Chris Loos said police responded to 77 calls about fireworks but in all but one case, police didn’t witness any violations.

Loos previously said police need to catch violators in the act before a citation can be issued.