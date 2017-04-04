Niihau lamb, Maui venison — Kona chefs open butcher shop at Kopiko Plaza

KAILUA-KONA — For years, Connor Butler and Frank Kramm cooked up top-quality food for island eaters as the executive chefs at local restaurants.

And as chefs, they wanted to give home cooks access to ingredients they’d been using for years, but were non-existent at the meat counters of local grocery stores.

Now that practice has launched a whole new business.

“And it just made sense, you know? It’s the kind of thing I want to feed my own family but I can’t go to the store and buy, so we opened a store,” said Connor Butler who opened up Kona Butcher Shop just last month with Frank Kramm.

With its doors open for just over a week at Kopiko Plaza in Kailua-Kona, the store, which offers meats from grown throughout the state, is already pulling in rave reviews.

“I’m just — yeah, this is awesome,” said customer Chae Deamaral, who stopped into the shop briefly recently. “I’ve been waiting for somebody to do it.”

Kona resident Ken Peters left the place around the same time with some New York steaks he said he planned to barbecue that night.

He said he had come by a couple of times before the shop opened and that he’d been waiting for them to do so.

“Great,” he said of the store. “I’ll be here a lot.”

Butler said he and Kramm met in 2012. Butler at the time was the executive chef at Lava Java and Kramm was working at the Four Seasons. It was then that the idea for a butcher shop first came up, Butler added.

Eventually, Butler was working as executive chef at Roy’s and Kramm was executive chef at Monstera.

“And we would just kinda get together at night and we just started talking about doing this again,” Butler said.

He credits Kramm with the idea to start up the butcher shop. Last March, they got their license and moved toward making their goal a reality.

The shop, Butler said, has a clear vision: being honest and authentic with their consumers and showing respect for the animals and land.

“I’m helping them get what they should be eating, the food that’s going to make their families healthy and keep them healthy. It’s going to provide them the nutrient value that should be in the food,” he said. “Because you’d think that all food comes out equal, it just does not. That’s not true.”

Butler said that given his and Kramm’s experience as chefs, he believes they have a responsibility to share their culinary knowledge with the customers coming through the door.

While he doesn’t want to overload customers with information, for those who want to learn more, he’s happy to educate them.

“As soon as anyone’s interested at all, it’s our responsibility to share the information that we have,” he said. “That’s from being a chef.”

Sharing that knowledge, he said, covers everything from helping customers pick out the differences between grass-fed and grain-fed beef to making sure they leave with the perfect cut for a perfect meal.

In that sense, he said, he wants to ensure customers can make the same quality food that they’d find in top restaurants, saving money in the process. And it’s not just respect for customers that drives their business philosophy, but also a respect for the land and animals, saying they take care in choosing where they source products from.

“The least we could do is treat our animals properly,” he said. “If an animal’s gonna give its life so that we can eat, man, that animal should have a pretty good life. It should be revered; it should be respected from day one.”

That includes sourcing products from throughout the state. In addition to local beef, the store also features lamb raised on Niihau and venison from Maui.

“We like to rep Hawaii as a state, absolutely,” Butler said. “It’s such a cool state; it’s so different. It’s so far away from everything. Why wouldn’t you want to have some stuff from Kauai and from Niihau and from Maui and Molokai, you know what I mean?”

“It’s cool,” he added. “We almost get to show off a little bit of the state in a little, tiny refrigerator.”