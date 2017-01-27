Near drowning reported in waters off Honolii Beach Park

A man was hospitalized Thursday after apparently slumping over in his kayak and being knocked into the water off Honolii Beach Park.

Responding to the 5:02 p.m. alarm, Hawaii Fire Department personnel arrived at Honolii Beach Park to find a “seasoned” Hawaii County lifeguard performing CPR on a man believed to in his 60s.

Per witnesses, the man had slumped over in his kayak before being knocked into the water amid 2- to 4-foot waves. Surfers then pulled him to shore.

The man was treated by medics and transported in critical condition to Hilo Medical Center.