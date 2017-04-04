Missing teen sought

Hawaii Island Police are searching for an 18-year-old Honokaa man who was reported as missing.

Desmond Kaluhimoku-Dela Cruz was last seen in the Paauhau subdivision in the Hamakua District early Tuesday morning. He is described as Hawaiian, 5-foot-5, 120-130 pounds, slim build, short black hair, and was last seen wearing a hoodie and surf shorts.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Officer Robert Border at the Hamakua Police Station or the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Those who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.