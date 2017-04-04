Lava tube access up to landowners; and state is one that doesn’t allow it

KIHOLO — Keanalele, located in Kiholo State Park Reserve, and commonly referred to as “Queen’s Bath,” gives visitors the rare opportunity to dip into and swim in a lava tube.

At least it would, but a sign at the park warns visitors with a $1,000 fine for anyone who enters any cave or lava tube.

That’s got parkgoers irked.

“I would love to see them tell me that I can’t swim in here,” said Malia Lindsey, 21, who said she regularly comes to the park and cleans up the trash left behind by others.

The sign at a park entry point indicates that entry into caves and lava tubes is prohibited by law and that violation carries the aforementioned fine for the first offense.

“Caves contain fragile natural and cultural resources,” states the sign. “Human visitation is damaging and destroying these unique and irreplaceable places.”

A similar sign is posted near another lava tube in the park.

State law doesn’t specifically prohibit all entry into caves and lava tubes, but entry into any cave requires “the property owner’s prior written consent.”

“As the landowner,” wrote Deborah Ward, communications specialist for the Department of Land and Natural Resources, “we are not providing such consent to any member of the general public to enter caves, therefore entry is prohibited under this provision of the law.”

Ward said the signs were the result of “rampant unauthorized entry of caves and lava tubes within the park, which has led to severe degradation of natural and cultural resources.”

Lindsey scoffed at the department identifying itself as the landowner.

“I’m sorry, but DLNR does not own this land,” she said. “And I will be happy to tell them that to their face.”

But that’s the rule.

Landowner’s right

The need for written consent to enter lava tubes extends to “all lava tubes on both state and private lands,” Ward said. She said one person was cited in July 2015 for unauthorized entry into a lava tube at Kiholo.

The law governing access has been on the books since 2002, Ward said. The signs at Kiholo State Park went up in July 2016 following increased impacts from unauthorized entry, such as residue from candles and damage to ceilings, which she said can cause safety issues.

Keanalele is a popular attraction at the park, regularly attracting island residents and visitors alike who are drawn to its water just a short distance from the beach.

Lindsey said she’s been coming out to the park for the past eight to 10 years cleaning up the trash others have left behind.

That, she said, is the issue that needs to be addressed at the park.

“We would come down here — me, my parents, my younger siblings, my nieces and nephews, all of us — would come down here and we would be expecting a beautiful day at the beach,” she said. “But it wasn’t quite like that.”

“We would spend pretty much more than half of our time cleaning up rubbish … just cleaning up, period.”

Her boyfriend, Kaleo Prout, agreed, saying the land is “Hawaiian lands.”

While he agreed that people need to be respectful of the land, restricting access to park features isn’t the answer.

“You can’t not allow everybody to come because one dummy comes down here and messes it up,” he said.

This park, Prout added, is “something natural and is always going to be here.”

“You can’t take that away from the locals,” he said.

Bill Tayler, visiting from San Diego, called the DLNR’s decision to restrict access to lava tubes “a shame.”

“I think we’re in a time when people are, a lot of times, not able or not inclined to connect with nature,” he said. “And when you separate them from nature without really a compelling reason, I think you’re doing a disservice to the people that otherwise use it and society at-large.”

The caves and lava tubes, he said, are part of “what the island really is.”

Putting restrictions on how people can interact with park resources, he said, gives people less incentive to preserve it, even when those restrictions are done in the name of conservation.

“I think the key is education instead of putting things off limits,” he added.

Kona resident Gloria Closson said the caves and lava tubes in state parks are “part of our nature.”

“Nobody built this except God, right?” she said. “And it just seems like ‘how can you keep people out of something that’s already there?’”

In 2014, the DLNR Division of State Parks released its final master plan on Kiholo State Park and raised concerns about Keanalele, specifically, and lava tubes in general.

Reasons for the ban

The report cited interviews with native Hawaiian families who have lived in the region for generations who shared memories about the area of what is now the park.

They said, according to the report, that families in the area relied on fresh and brackish resources found in coastal lands.

“Today,” the report stated, “those places, like Keanalele are desecrated by careless use.”

And regarding lava tubes in general, the report said the public should be “discouraged from physically entering lava tubes except where it can be done in a supervised manner and where previous investigations have established the relative safety of the caves.”

Although not referring exclusively to Keanalele, the report said lava tubes with water features are of particular concern, given the hazard they pose and attraction for visitors.

“While state law prohibits public entry into the caves without the landowner’s permission, the lack of fencing or adequate staffing makes this impossible to enforce,” stated the report.

Tayler said he understands that sometimes parks and other natural areas need to be shut down for the sake of preservation, but expressed concern that agencies also sometimes overstep those boundaries.

“If you’re just gonna shut people out of it, then what’s the point of preserving it?” he asked.

Lindsey, meanwhile, challenged DLNR to step up monitoring of the area.

“I just have to say for them, if they want to ‘claim the land,’ then bring your asses down here constantly, it’s like clockwork,” she said. “You need to come down here, you need to monitor, you need to be aware — rubbish, people, alcohol use, drug use down here.”

And ultimately, Prout insisted, restricting access to lava tubes is “not gonna happen.”

“To locals,” he said, “it’s part of life, you know?”