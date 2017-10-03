Kona emergency water restrictions lifted

KAILUA-KONA — Both the Department of Water Supply’s Hualalai deep well and Palani deep well have been repaired and are now operational.

As of this morning, the Emergency Water Restriction, which previously limited water use to only health and safety needs, has been lifted. The mandatory 25 percent water restriction is still in effect for the North Kona area since three wells are still undergoing repair. This means everyone must continue to reduce their normal usage by 25 percent, according to the department.

The department will continue to make the necessary adjustments to the water system and asks that customers use water as efficiently as possible to meet the 25 percent reduction in water usage.

Info: www.hawaiidws.org, 961-8060 or email dws@hawaiidws.org. For after-hour emergencies call 961-8790.