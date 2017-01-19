Keiki vaccinations begin — albeit late

PAHOA — The nerves kicked in as Sierra Pasion stood in a line of keiki awaiting flu vaccinations. But a quick needle prick later, the 9-year-old Pahoa Elementary School fourth-grader was all done — and vaccinated.

“I thought it was going to hurt,” Sierra said afterward with a smile. “But it was just a little sting.”

Sierra was among about 50 Pahoa Elementary students on Wednesday participating in the state Department of Health’s annual Stop Flu at School program. The program vaccinates around 50,000 kindergarten to eighth-grade students for free each year against influenza at participating public, charter and private schools. Stop Flu at School got underway this week and runs through the end of February.

As of Tuesday, about 1,300 Big Island students were set to participate at 47 different schools, said Ron Balajadia, DOH immunization branch chief. Statewide, that number was about 21,000, and most clinics stock extra vaccines in the event of late sign-ups, he said.

Participation overall is predicted to be lower this year than in the past. That’s because implementation was delayed due to the statewide hepatitis A outbreak, which tied up DOH resources and staff. Most years, Stop Flu at School begins in October, the start of traditional flu season.

The DOH is aware of “definite cases” of the flu this year, Balajadia said, but as a whole, Hawaii tends to lag “behind the mainland” in its flu season peak due to its physical distance.

“(Whether it’s too late this year) we can’t really say,” Balajadia said. “But what we’re hoping is, a lot of the children here who really wanted to get vaccinated have gone to their pediatrician or doctors. We want to make sure every avenue for children to get vaccinated is taken by the parent.”

At Pahoa, participation also was lower — in past years, about 130 students took advantage of the free flu vaccine, school health aide Gerlinde Troy said.

Troy said she encouraged students this year to get vaccinated earlier by their doctors, if possible. Elementary-aged students are particularly at risk because “everything goes in their noses and mouths and eyes” and they are “constantly touching everything,” she said.

“So it’s very very important for them to get vaccinated,” Troy said.

Sierra’s mom, Amber Pasion, agreed. She said she’s taken advantage of the clinic most years, and so far it’s seemed to work — Sierra has yet to get the flu.

“I don’t have to make an appointment to take her to the doctor,” Pasion said. “So I kind of look forward to this every year.”

“It helps me to not get sick,” Sierra added.

For more information about the program, visit http://flu.hawaii.gov/sfas.html or call the Aloha United Way’s information and referral line at 2-1-1

Email Kirsten Johnson at kjohnson@hawaiitribune-herald.com.

Remaining Hawaii Island clinics:

Jan. 19 Mountain View Elementary School

Jan. 19 Waimea Middle Public Conversion Charter School

Jan. 20 Kamehameha Schools - Hawaii Campus

Jan. 23 Kalanianaole Elementary & Intermediate School

Jan. 24 Keonepoko Elementary School

Jan. 24 Parker School

Jan. 25 DeSilva Elementary School

Jan. 26 Chiefess Kapiolani Elementary School

Jan. 26 Honokaa Elementary School

Jan. 26 Paauilo Elementary & Intermediate School

Jan. 27 Honaunau Elementary School

Jan. 27 Keaau Middle School

Jan. 30 Ke Kula Nawahiokalaniopuu Iki Lab Public Charter School

Jan. 30 Keaau Elementary School

Jan. 31 Kanu o ka Aina New Century Public Charter School

Jan. 31 Waiakea Elementary School

Jan. 31 Waimea Country School

Feb. 1 Hilo Union Elementary School

Feb. 1 Innovations Public Charter School

Feb. 2 Naalehu Elementary & Intermediate School

Feb. 2 Waimea Elementary School

Feb. 3 Keaukaha Elementary School

Feb. 3 Ka Umeke Ka’eo Public Charter School

Feb. 3 Kealakehe Elementary School

Feb. 7 Honokaa High & Intermediate School

Feb. 9 Waikoloa Elementary & Middle School

Feb. 14 Kealakehe Intermediate School

Feb. 17 Hookena Elementary School

Feb. 21 Kohala Elementary School

Feb. 24 Ke Kula o Ehunuikaimalino

Feb. 28 Hawaii Preparatory Academy