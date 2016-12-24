Keiki of da Aina’s Luau dishes up good food, treats for holiday

KAILUA-KONA — Keiki squealed in delight when they saw all of the free toys and raffle prizes. Their parents scoured the tables loaded with free clothes, slippers, personal items and food.

And, of course, there was the unlimited buffet line for those in need during the sixth annual Keiki of da Aina’s Luau Friday at Old Airport Park.

“This is a good turnout. Just look at all the kids,” said first year volunteer Mel Higashi. “I love it and will be back next year. What a great experience.”

Nakoa Pabre, owner of Umeke’s, the event’s founder and organizer, said sponsorship from Schlueter Kwiat and his restaurant’s vendors made this year’s event bigger and better.

He formed the nonprofit Keiki of da Aina six years ago to give back to the community. The organization sponsors a pig hunting tournament every February and are planning more events in the future.

“We usually hold the luau at Thanksgiving but because there’s multiple organizations that do it then we decided to give them a treat and do it at Christmas,” Pabre said about Friday’s luau. “It’s all about giving back.”

Six-year-old Zybrianna Mendoza said her favorite part of the luau was “getting socks. And dolls like Barbie. And the food.”

She thought a little more and said, as she ran off, “Merry Christmas to me!”