Hilo theft suspect sought

Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a male wanted for questioning for a theft committed on late Friday morning, Feb. 24, from a surf equipment store located on Makaala Street in Hilo.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Officer Chester Franco at 961-2213 or the police non-emergency number at 935-3311.

Those who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.