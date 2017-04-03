Family skate night supports West Hawaii Hockey Association
Inclement weather didn’t hamper the Family Skate Night and Outdoor Market Saturday evening at the Old Airport rink.
Keiki and adults brought their skates, scooters, bikes, boards and anything else wheeled to the ‘80s themed event.
“We wanted to bring a fun, family friendly, safe event at the beach” said organizer Toccara Chrisman. “Our goal is to support families, local small businesses and nonprofits.”
The area behind the rink was filled with local craft and food vendors. Parents could visit while their children wheeled around to a soundtrack of 1980s classics.
There was a costume contest and special guest appearance by Spiderman.
The West Hawaii Hockey Association received a donation of 20 percent of the proceeds.
“This was our test night, our inaugural event.” said Chrisman. “If the community supports and wants it, we can do it regularly”
