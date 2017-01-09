Event supports Community Cares Cancer Resource Center and Wig Closet

KAILUA-KONA - Superheros and villains, food, music, massages, hair cuts, a silent auction and more came to the Makaeo Events Pavilion at Old Kona Airport Park Saturday for the 10th annual Community Cares Fundraiser.

Event organizer Tiana Steinberg, owner of Tiana’s Avon and Wigs in the Old Industrial Area, holds the fundraiser every January to help raise money to supply the Community Cares Cancer Resource Center and Wig Closet located in her shop.

“Cancer patients request items, but we need funds to supply them,” says Sternberg. “This is the way we get the funds.”

“We are making sure gals and guys are aware that our facility is here. With that in mind, when they get here we want to make sure we have something to offer them,” Steinberg added. “We are sometimes left out of the equation with cancer. With cancer, the journey takes away body strength and health and on top of that it takes their hair. Many women have told me that they would rather have their breasts taken than loose their hair.”

In addition to fundraising, booths manned by local organizations were set up as a community outreach to let visitors know what services are available to them or their loved ones.

Gerald Lucena has been volunteering at the fundraiser for three years.

“I love Tiana, She really works hard for the community. She gives from the heart, and I like helping people who do,” he said. “This is how communities survive. It brings people together.”

A special message from Governor David Ige was read by Abby Au.

“The Cancer Resource Center closes the gap created by the closing of West Hawaii’s American Cancer Society. It is the only resource left for cancer patients in West Hawaii.”

The message went on to praise Sternberg for her efforts the last 10 years.

Renowned comic book artist Bryan Revell of Hilo was sharing his art at the event.

“I wanted to come and support the cause. I like doing drawing for cures because I lost my dad to cancer.”

Cancer survivors and snowbirds Carol Paris-Steffens and Steve Sadowsky of Poughkeepsie, New York have been coming to the Community Cares fundraiser for five years.

“We like to support the cause, and we really like the silent auction,” they said as they browsed through the rows and rows of items up for bid.

Sternberg commented that the fundraiser means being able to support the philosophy that if I look good I feel better.

“I’ve had patients come in (to the Cancer Resource Center) walking with a cane. When they put a wig on that they love, they leave the cane there on their way out. Those are chicken skin moments,” said Steinberg.

“That and the smiles. That’s everything.”