Diver apparently drowns near Pine Trees

A 34-year-old man apparently drowned off of Kohanaiki Beach Park north of the Pine Trees surf break Saturday.

Hawaii County Fire Department received a call at 3:30 p.m. about an overdue diver who had gone out by himself and had not been seen for 1.5 hours. The diver was found along the coast by a jet ski crew and he was retrieved with a net and transported by helicopter to an awaiting medic unit. The victim was treated and transported to Kona Community Hospital.