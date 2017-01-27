Council seeks lifeguards for Kua Bay

HILO — Three swimmers have drowned at Kua Bay in the past eight years.

There were three near-drownings, 10 spinal cord injuries, one cardiac arrest and assorted other serious and minor injuries. In addition, numerous distressed swimmers were rescued by fellow beach-goers.

Visitors to Kua Bay on Wednesday had differing opinions on the lifeguard situation.

“My 8-year-old son almost drowned here,” said Denisa Rensen, who is very supportive of having lifeguards at the popular beach. “It took three adults to get to him on his board.”

The Osborne couple of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, however, said they’re use to swimming without a lifeguard around, as their town sits on the shores of a calm lake.

“If you want a lifeguard, go to a beach that has a lifeguard,” Mr. Osborne said. “If you are afraid of the ocean, stay at the hotel pool.”

While beach-goers took advantage of the surf and sand, officials took up trying to get the state to pay for safeguarding the popular beach. The Hawaii County Council on Wednesday voted unanimously to pass a nonbinding resolution again asking the Legislature to put money in the budget for lifeguards, a lifeguard tower and necessary equipment.

Hawaii County has been trying for years to get the state to provide lifeguards at the bay, located at the Kekaha Kai State Park. This year is no different.

“I’ve seen first-hand how crazy that beach can get,” said Mike Field. “I think it would be pretty prudent to get a lifeguard down there.”

The resolution was sponsored by North Kona Councilwoman Karen Eoff, who said she’s been working with state Rep. Cindy Evans, D-Kohala, North Kona.

“The beautiful beaches of West Hawaii are valued by all residents of Hawaii Island and visitors,” Evans sad. “Kua Bay became a destination beach when the state paved a road that required four-wheel drive. There is no turning back. Emergency responders are too far away to respond to injuries and drowning. I support and will continue to ask for lifeguards until we get them.”

Eoff said improved access to Kua Bay has increased its popularity, which in turn has led to a public safety issue. The bay has strong rip tides and sudden shore breaks that can cause spinal injury.

“It can be a dangerous place and we need to get lifeguards there,” Eoff said.

On the state level, Evans is again sponsoring a bill, HB 14, putting four full-time lifeguards in the state budget. The bill has been assigned to two committees but hasn’t yet been scheduled for a hearing.

It’s long overdue, said Kona Councilman Dru Kanuha.

“We go through this every single year. … It’s just crazy. It blows my mind,” Kanuha said. “How many people have to die before we put lifeguards on this beach?”

Total operating costs, together with startup costs of equipment for the first year would be $401,696, with an annual budgeted amount of $325,696 for three years thereafter, according to the county resolution.

The state does not have lifeguards of its own, but instead contracts with the counties for those services.

The Hawaii County Fire Department supports the proposal. At remote locations such as Kua Bay, it can take 15 to 20 minutes to get an emergency medical services to the beach to help resuscitate a near-drowning victim, officers said.

“I think this would be step in a great direction,” said Joy Mills-Ferren, water safety officer at the beach.