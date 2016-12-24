Charity Tree winners at Mauna Lani

The lobby in the Mauna Lani Bay Hotel has been full of decorated Christmas trees for weeks now. Thirty-seven to be exact. The hotel hosted the 23rd annual Charity Tree event recently.

Visitors had a chance to donate $1 to vote for their favorite charity tree through Dec. 22 to raise money for the organizations.

The winners were announced and with $5,107 in vote money collected, the charity drive results are in.

1st Place – Military Order of the Purple Heart ($2,000)

2nd Place – Friends of the Library – Waikoloa Region ($1,000)

3rd Place – Kohala Animal Relocation & Education Service ($500)