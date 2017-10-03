Cellphone reported cause of head-on collision
3 still hospitalized after wreck; cellphone reported cause
west hawaii today
KAILUA-KONA — Three people remain hospitalized following a two-car crash Monday afternoon.
One patient was listed in stable condition and another in critical condition at North Hawaii Community Hospital, Lynn Scully, hospital spokeswoman said Tuesday.
A third victim was medevaced to The Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu. It was unknown Tuesday, the condition of the patient.
The Hawaii Police Department said in a report that a cellphone was a factor in the 5:09 p.m. head-on collision near mile marker 11 on Mamalahoa Highway in Waimea.
A 75-year-old man told police he was driving north on the highway when he reached down to retrieve a cellphone, causing his car to swerve into the southbound lane. A man, 26, was traveling in the southbound lane, swerved, but collided with the car driven by the 75-year-old.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
Rules for posting comments
Comments posted below are from readers. In no way do they represent the view of Oahu Publishing Inc. or this newspaper. This is a public forum.
Comments may be monitored for inappropriate content but the newspaper is under no obligation to do so. Comment posters are solely responsible under the Communications Decency Act for comments posted on this Web site. Oahu Publishing Inc. is not liable for messages from third parties.
IP and email addresses of persons who post are not treated as confidential records and will be disclosed in response to valid legal process.
Do not post:
- Potentially libelous statements or damaging innuendo.
- Obscene, explicit, or racist language.
- Copyrighted materials of any sort without the express permission of the copyright holder.
- Personal attacks, insults or threats.
- The use of another person's real name to disguise your identity.
- Comments unrelated to the story.
If you believe that a commenter has not followed these guidelines, please click the FLAG icon below the comment.