Bill could stall efforts to create interisland electrical grid

Lawmakers could reset efforts to support the creation of an interisland electrical grid.

The Legislature in 2012 approved a regulatory structure for installing a high-voltage electric transmission cable system between the islands, which currently have their own grids.

But this year lawmakers are advancing a bill that would undo that act “until a consensus on such a system can be reached.” The bill also says that an interisland cable is not a priority.

Senate Bill 376 cleared its last committee in the state House of Representatives and will be up for a floor vote. The Senate already passed the bill.

Supporters of the measure include Mayor Harry Kim and Friends of Lanai. The Ulupono Initiative submitted opposing testimony.

According to annual reports to the Legislature, no progress had been made regarding establishing an interisland cable.

The 2012 act did not require the creation of a cable system.

Luis Salaveria, state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism director, said in written testimony that repealing the act won’t prevent a cable from being proposed but could delay future plans or increase their costs.

The state Public Utilities Commission said there are no pending proposals to build a cable, though it had solicited feedback and information on whether one should be built between Oahu and Maui.

Supporters of a cable said it would help the state meet clean energy goals by taking advantage of renewable power projects on the neighbor islands, such as geothermal power on Hawaii Island, and help reduce electricity costs. But some worry that would mainly benefit Oahu at the expense of other islands.

