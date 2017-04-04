Beach advisories dropped for Kahaluu, Kailua Pier
KAILUA-KONA — Beach advisories for Kahaluu and the Kamakahonu side of Kailua Pier have been dropped.
Levels of enterococci bacteria exceeding the state Department of Health’s Clean Water Branch’s issued safety standards were measured at both the pier and park from water testing that took place on March 30. By 2 p.m. Tuesday, the branch reported enterococci levels had fallen to an acceptable standard.
According to the Clean Water Branch, acceptable levels of enterococci bacteria are 130 per 100 mL. Levels at Kailua Pier registered at 406 per 100 mL during testing conducted last week. Levels at Kahaluu Beach Park were higher, testing out at 453 per 100 mL. The advisories were issued Saturday.
Sources of enterococci are several, but the bacteria is typically associated with the feces of humans and other mammals.
Wataru Kumagi, environmental health specialist with the Monitoring Analysis Section of the Clean Water Branch, in the past described enterococci as “ubiquitous” in tropical climates.
Without reports of a sewage spill affecting Kahaluu Beach Park or Kailua Pier, such as the one currently polluting Hilo Bay and other beach parks in East Hawaii, the likely source of the contamination was runoff from rainfall that carried contaminants downstream.
Enterococci is used as a broad indicator that other, possibly harmful bacteria, viruses and parasites may be present in the water. Swimming in polluted water can result in illness and poses a particular danger to the elderly, children and those with otherwise weakened immune systems.
Both beaches remained open and ocean goers were advised to proceed at their own risk.
