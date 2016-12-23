Wreaths Across America held at West Hawaii Veterans Cemetary

Wreaths Across America, an event which honors fallen heroes, was observed Saturday, Dec. 17 at West Hawaii Veterans Cemetery.

At 7 a.m. while all was still, the sounds of a 21-gun salute was performed by Disabled American Veterans and Veterans of Foreign Wars. The national anthem and “Hawaii Ponoi ” were sung by Victoria Kauopua and the presentation on the national colors was done by the Kona Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol.

This event was led by Cpt. Ragan Leslie of the Civil Air Patrol Kona Squadron. Councilwoman Karen Eoff was the guest speaker.

Representatives from each branch of the military presented wreaths. About 80 individuals attended and were invited by Capt. Ragan Leslie to place wreaths on individual graves. More than 500 wreaths were donated.

Sponsors of the event were the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans No. 7, West Hawaii Veteran’s Cemetery, Kukio Homeowners Association, Stoneworks, Pacific Computer Systems, JVN Painting, LLC, Girl Scouts, Group 53, The Hawaii County Council and many community members.

The Civil Air Patrol, who hosted the event, is an auxiliary of the Air Force. At the helm of the CAP Kona Squadron is Captain Lisa Myrick. CAP trains (without charge) more than 50 cadets age 12-18 who learn how to fly airplanes, acquire knowledge about weather, geography and engage in civil defense drills. Meetings are every Tuesday night.

Info: GoCivilAirPatrol.com, Capt. Myrick, 333-9061.