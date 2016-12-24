WHAR raises over $31,000 for Hospice of Kona

The West Hawaii Association of Realtors, a Hawaii nonprofit corporation, raised $31,204.54 for Hospice of Kona in its annual Charity of Choice fundraiser Oct. 28.

Each year the WHAR membership of more than 600 Realtors are given the opportunity to recommend charities that they would like to be the recipient of the Charity of Choice. Funds raised were a combination of the annual fundraiser, and matching contributions from two Realtors: Hospice received $10,000 from Ron Ford of Hawaii Connections, LLC and $5,000 from Leonora Prince, broker, Big Island Real Estate Co.

Hospice of Kona provides family centered support, education, and care to those approaching the end of life. Funds raised will stay in West Hawaii.

Info: Karin Shaw 329-4874.