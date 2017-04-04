Plant of the Month for April 2017 – Podocarpus

All podocarpus plants are members of the Podocarpaceae family. All are evergreen conifers that grow in tropical or subtropical locations. Though the different species are similar in appearance, their differences are worth noting if you are thinking of adding podocarpus to your landscape.

Driving around Kona, you can see newly planted, as well as mature podocarpus plants, in many different forms and uses. Podocarpus can be grown singularly as tall, upright trees with an attractive shape or used in a group as a windbreak or privacy screen. They can also be maintained as a hedge or cultivated as attractive potted plants. Podocarpus is also a popular bonsai plant. The plant’s lovely fine textured foliage and its resistance to diseases and pest attacks as well as its versatility make it well worth consideration for Hawaiian landscapes.

Two species are readily available here. The weeping podocarpus, which was formerly known as Podocarpus gracilior, was recently reclassified as Nageia falcatus. This species is native to Eastern Africa where it is known as East African yellowwood. In Africa, it is often grown and used for construction. The tree is moderately fast growing with a somewhat weeping growth habit. It can get very large and the lower branches can begin to droop as the tree ages. If it is planted in an area with foot or vehicular traffic, it may be necessary to remove the lower branches when this occurs. When mature and without lower branches it makes an excellent shade tree.

Podocarpus macrophyllus “maki” also known as the shrubby yew pine is slower growing and usually remains smaller than the N. falcatus. The macrophyllus is native to southern China and Japan. This variety is especially suited to use as part of a short hedge and can even be used in a partially shady location. The leaves of the “maki” are longer, which gives this variety a very graceful appearance.

The long thin leaves of all the podocarpus varieties have a pointed tip giving a fine textural appearance to the foliage, overall. The thin leaves are similar to bee still or bamboo, but are actually closer in appearance to plants in the Taxus genus which are known as yews. Though single podocarpus trees can grow up to 40 feet, in Kona most are trimmed and used for hedging. Though the plants tolerate pruning and shaping very well, they can also be allowed to grow tall for windbreaks or privacy screens. If left alone for many years, podocarpus can also spread to nearly 20 feet wide and live for 150 years.

Podocarpus plants are either male or female. Periodically, the male plants will produce inch and a half long catkin-like “cones” containing yellow pollen. If female plants are nearby, the pollen can be carried to them on the wind. Once pollination occurs, a fleshy reddish-purple fruit that holds the seed begins to form. Birds often eat the fruit and spread the seeds. Though the fruit is also edible for us, the seed can be toxic.

Growing podocarpus from seed is a bit difficult. Seeds are somewhat rare and can take up to a year to germinate. Some sources recommend soaking in saturated salt water for 48 hours to scarify the seed. Cornell University Extension Service recommends placing the seeds in moist sphagnum moss enclosed in a plastic bag and refrigerated for the 60 or more days it may take to germinate.

Though propagating from cuttings may be quicker, following specific instructions will improve the results. It is recommended that cuttings be taken in the summer when the weather is warm and growth is active. Remove a soft wood cutting about 6 inches long from a leader branch (a section of the tree that is growing vertically). Cuttings from branches growing horizontally tend to develop weak trunks and are apt to become prostrate rather than upright plants.

The best medium for cuttings is a mix of half vermiculite and half perlite, kept moist (not wet) by misting daily. Try growing a few to be sure to get a strong upright result.

Podocarpus will do best in an area that gets sun most of the day, but they can also survive partial sun. When planting as a hedge, be sure to leave plenty of distance (about 6 to 8 feet) between plants to allow space for the plants to spread. Most soil types will work for this plant as long as it drains well. Though the plants are somewhat sensitive to salt spray, they can tolerate strong winds and some drought once established. Light fertilization two or three times a year can be helpful though not necessary. They can tolerate pruning as long as it is not more than one third of the foliage at a time. Diseases and pest attacks are rare if the plant is healthy. Keep it so by mulching and occasional fertilizing.

In addition to being an attractive and versatile outdoor plant, podocarpus can also be grown indoors in a sunny spot. Known in Asia as Buddhist Pine, the trees are often used in feng shui to redirect energy in a home. For this reason, they have a high commercial value in China and Japan.

Sunrise Nursery currently has both of these podocarpus varieties in stock but you may find them elsewhere as well. Call around to check availability.

Diana Duff is a plant adviser, educator and consultant living in a dryland forest north of Kailua-Kona.

