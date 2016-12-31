Park programs planned at Kahuku

Several free guided hikes are planned in the Kahuku Unit of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Visitors can also explore Kahuku on their own on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Enter the Kahuku Unit of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the mauka side of Highway 11 near mile marker 70.5, and meet near the parking area. Sturdy footwear, water, raingear, sun protection and a snack are recommended. Entrance and all programs are free.

Mauna Loa Southwest Rift Zone. Take a short, guided hike to an overlook on the Upper Palm Trail. From the overlook, park rangers point out the prominent geologic features that define the Southwest Rift Zone of Mauna Loa. The program is offered from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 7 and March 25.

Puu o Lokuana is a short, moderately difficult 0.4-mile hike to the top of the grassy cinder cone, Puu o Lokuana. Learn about the formation and various uses of this hill over time and enjoy a view of lower Ka’u. This hike is offered from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 8, Feb. 5 and March 11.

Birth of Kahuku. Explore the geologic history of Kahuku. Traverse the vast 1868 lava flow, see different volcano features and formations, and identify many parts of the Southwest Rift Zone of Mauna Loa. This guided easy-to-moderate hike is offered from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 14 and March 5.

People and Land of Kahuku is a moderate two-mile, three-hour guided hike that loops through varied landscapes to explore the human history of Kahuku. Emerging native forests, pastures, lava fields, and other sites hold clues about ways people have lived and worked on the vast Kahuku lands. The guided hike is offered from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jan. 15, Feb. 19 and March 19.

Palm Trail is a moderately difficult 2.6-mile loop traversing scenic pastures along an ancient cinder cone, with some of the best panoramic views Kahuku has to offer. A guided hike is offered from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jan. 21, Jan. 29, Feb. 26, and March 26.

Ohia Lehua. Learn about the vital role of ohiaa lehua in native Hawaiian forests, the many forms of the ohia tree and the lehua flower during this easy, one-mile walk offered from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 22, Feb. 12, and March 12.

Pele and Hiiaka. Discover two Hawaiian goddesses, sisters Pelehonuamea (Pele) and Hiiaka, and the natural phenomena they represent on this easy 1.7-mile walk on the main road in Kahuku. The program is offered from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Jan. 28 and Feb. 18.

Realms and Divisions of Kahuku. Experience the sense of place that evolves at the intersection of nature and culture on this moderately difficult two-mile, two-hour guided hike on the Kahuku Unit’s newest trail, Puu Kahuku. This hike is offered from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 11 and March 18.