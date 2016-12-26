Park programs coincide with Volcano Awareness Month

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park will host several Hawaiian culture and After Dark in the Park programs in January. January is Volcano Awareness Month, and all After Dark in the Park programs will be presented by the US Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. Programs are free, but park entrance fees apply.

34 Years and Counting: Updates on Kilauea Volcano’s Eruptions. As of Jan. 3 Kilauea has been erupting nearly continuously for the past 34 years. Tina Neal, scientist-in-charge of the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, briefly describes the history of the Puu Oo and Halemaumau eruptions and provides in-depth accounts of volcanic activity during the past year. The talk is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3 in the Kilauea Visitor Center Auditorium.

The Unheard Sounds of Hawaiian Volcanoes. Join Milton Garces, director of the University of Hawaii Infrasound Laboratory, as he talks about “listening” to Kilauea, Mauna Loa, and Hualalai volcanoes through one of the most advanced infrasound networks in the world. The talk is at 7 p.m. Jan. 10 in the Kilauea Visitor Center Auditorium.

Ukulele Making Demonstration. Join Oral Abihai as he shares his passion for making ukulele from local and exotic woods. It is from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 11 on the Kilauea Visitor Center lanai.

Trials and Tribulations of Halemaumau Crater: 200 Years Old and Still Going. Don Swanson, a USGS geologist at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, traces the volcanic history of Halemaumau and includes personal anecdotes about his encounters with the crater during the 1967-68 eruption. The talk is at 7 p.m. Jan. 17 in the Kilauea Visitor Center Auditoriu.

Hula Performance by Halau I Ka Leo Ola O Na Mamo. Be immersed in authentic Hawaiian hula presented by Kumu Hula Pelehonuamea and Kumu Hula Kekoa Harman. The performance is from 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 18 in the Kilauea Visitor Center Auditorium.

How Do HVO Geologists Track Lava Flows and Lava Lakes? USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory geologist Matt Patrick explains the toolkit he uses to map lava flows and measure lava lakes, and describes how scientists continuously improve their methods of tracking volcanic activity. The talk is at 7 p.m. Jan. 24 in the Kilauea Visitor Center Auditorium.

Hookani Ukulele. Learn the basics of playing the beloved Hawaiian ukulele from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 25 on the Kilauea Visitor Center lanai.

An Update on Mauna Loa Activity and Monitoring Efforts. USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientist Ingrid Johanson provides a brief account of Mauna Loa’s eruptive history, an update on its current status, and an overview of how HVO scientists track activity that might presage the volcano’s next eruption. The talk is at 7 p.m. Jan. 31 in the Kilauea Visitor Center Auditorium.