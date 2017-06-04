National Park plans programs in June

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park will hold several programs and volunteer opportunities in June. These programs are free, but entrance fees apply.

I, Mosquito: Our Changing World. U.S. Geological Survey Research Biologist Dennis LaPointe, PhD, will explain the lifecycle the mosquito. While sharing information from recent wildlife studies in Hawaii and sobering projections of the future, LaPointe offers practical advice and innovative adaptive strategies for coping with our changing world. The talk is at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Kilauea Visitor Center Auditorium.

Managing Rapid Ohia Death at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Park Ecologist David Benitez will share the lessons learned since ROD was first identified in 2014, and will discuss what the park is doing to manage the disease within and beyond park boundaries. The talk is at 7 p.m. June 13 in the Kilauea Visitor Center Auditorium.

Lei Hulu (Feather Lei Making) Demo. Artist Kilohana Domingo demonstrates his mastery of this intricate Hawaiian art form from 10 a.m. to noon June 12 on the Kilauea Visitor Center lanai.

Kahuku Ohana Day: Hawaiian Healing Practices. Attendees will learn the basics of Hawaiian healing methods. In the afternoon, an expert in children’s lomilomi (Hawaiian massage), Kaanohi Pea, will demonstrate this ancient wellness technique. Keiki 17 and under and their families must sign up by Thursday by calling 985-6019. The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 17 in the park’s Kahuku Unit.

Stewardship at the Summit. Volunteers are needed to remove invasive, nonnative plant species. Wear sturdy hiking shoes and long pants. Bring a hat, raingear, day pack, snacks and water. Gloves and tools are provided. No advance registration is required. There is no cost to participate, but park entrance fees apply. Visit the park website for more information. Meet project leaders at 8:45 a.m. June 3, 9, 17, and 23 at the Kilauea Visitor Center.

Hawaiian Music Concert with Komakakino. Enjoy the sweet falsetto harmonies of Komakakino from 6:30-8 p.m. June 21 in the Kolauea Visitor Center Auditorium.

Papale (Hat) Workshop. Come and weave a hat from coconut leaves. The workshop is form 10 a.m. to noon June 28 on the Kilauea Visitor Center lanai.