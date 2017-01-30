Iolani Luahine Hula Festival continues today

KEAUHOU — The 15th annual Iolani Luahine Hula Festival started Friday and continues today at the Sheraton Kona Resort and Spa at Keauhou Bay.

The festival was established in 2003 to perpetuate hula, and it also serves as a way to honor the memory of Iolani Luahine and her contributions to the preservation of hula and Hawaiian culture.

“Aunty Iolani didn’t believe in competition. She supported education. The festival challenges students in their articulation of hula and perpetuate Iolani Luahine’s hands on approach with implements and songs, to be inspired by their teachers,” said festival organizer Kumu Keala Ching.

This year, the festival again includes hula presentations, and a challenge to kumu hula with a prize for the one who best demonstrates the values of Iolani Luahine: education and Hawaiian culture. The festival features hula workshops presented by Miss Coline Aiu, Kumu Iwalani Kalima, Kumu Sonny Ching and Loea Kawaikapuokalani Hewett. A Niihau shell jewelry workshop with Kumu Kele Kanahele featuring lei in the kipuna style was also held.

Six halau are participating in the festival, including three from Japan.

Saturday’s presentations will begin at 1 p.m. and feature keiki, wahine and kane presentations. A new category has been added this year: Palua or couples hula. The hula presentations are a free community event and everyone is invited to attend. Donations will be accepted.

On Saturday, the festival will offer Hawaiian arts and crafts by local artisans beginning at 11 a.m.

Info: www.iolaniluahinefestival.org.