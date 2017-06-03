Day care center sponsors USDA Child Care Food Program

The Salvation Army Ohana Keiki Day Care Center on Kalani Street in Kailua-Kona will sponsor the USDA Child Care Food Program providing meals to enrolled children/clients at no separate charge.

The program provides aid to child and adult care centers foods that contribute to the wellness, healthy growth, and development of young children, and the health and wellness of older adults. More than 4.2 million children receive meals and snacks each day as part of the day care they receive through the program.

Children/clients from households whose annual income is at or below certain levels are eligible to be counted for free or reduced-price meal reimbursements. Those levels are:

- For a family of one: To receive free meals annual income may not exceed $17,770; to receive reduced-price meals annual income may not exceed $25,290.

- For a family of two: To receive free meals annual income may not exceed $23,959; to receive reduced-price meals annual income may not exceed $34,096.

- For a family of three: To receive free meals annual income may not exceed $30,147; to receive reduced-price meals annual income may not exceed $42,902.

- For a family of four: To receive free meals annual income may not exceed $36,335; to receive reduced-price meals annual income may not exceed $51,708.

- For a family of five: To receive free meals annual income may not exceed $42,523; to receive reduced-price meals annual income may not exceed $60,514.

- For a family of six: To receive free meals annual income may not exceed $48,711; to receive reduced-price meals annual income may not exceed $69,320.

- For a family of seven: To receive free meals annual income may not exceed $54,899; to receive reduced-price meals annual income may not exceed $78,126.

- For a family of 8: To receive free meals annual income may not exceed $61,113; to receive reduced-price meals annual income may not exceed $86,969.

- For each additional family member add to annual income $6,214 for free meals and $8,843 for reduced-price meals.