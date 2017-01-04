Bridge results announced

Results of the American Contract Bridge Club for December:

Dec. 1: First place went to Sue Brown and Dee Fulton. Kathy Golitzen and Liz Holey took second.

Dec. 5: North/south first place went to Fran Warren and Ira Warren; second, Marlene Sabo and Rexanne Ring. East/west first place went to Kathy Golitzen and Peter Golitzen. Jim Elstran and Butchie Hayward took second.

Dec. 7: North/south first place winners were Trish Mikus and Dee Fulton; second, Kathy Golitzen and Marlene Sabo. East/west first place winners were Rose White and Beth Reid. Lynn Puri and Peter Galbraith came in second.

Dec. 8: First place winners were Sue Kaneta and Jim Elstran. Kathy Golitzen and Dee Fulton came in second.

Dec. 11: Section A first place winners were Richard Gittelman and Penny Kallaus. Kelly Sandulli and Clinton Lew came in second. Section B North/south first place winners were Dan Sabo and Butchie Hayward; second, Alice Goo and Sue Kaneta. East/west first place winners were Eleanor Ramsey and Polly Beynon. Dee Fulton and Trish Donohue took second.

Dec. 12: North/south winners were Craig Ross and Dean Jenkins. Kathy Golitzen and Sue Brown came in second. East/west winners were Eleanor Ramsey and Polly Beynon. Penny Knowles and Dee Fulton took second.

Dec. 14: North/south first place winners were Shelly Hershberger and Richard Gittelman. Second place winners were Penny Kallaus and Patrick Kallaus. East/west first place winners were Fran Warren and Ira Warren. Craig Ross and Dean Jenkins came in second.

Dec. 15: Section A first place winners were Kathy Golitzen and Peter Golitzen; second, Carol Richards and Shirley Decker. Rexanne Ring and Dan Sabo and Walt Bobb and Sally Bobb tied for first place in Section B. Sharon Weber and Claudette Decourley and Louise Weidner and Kurt Weidner tied for second place.

Dec. 19: North/south first place winners were Shirley Decker and Dorothy Case. Taking second place were Jack Buchanan and Will Williams. East/west first went to Liz Holey and Sharon Weber. Jim Elstran and Butchie Hayward came in second.

Dec. 21: North/south first place winners were Jack Buchanan and Will Williams. Ira Warren and Fran Warren came in second. East/west first place winners were Jim Elstran and Jim Klapmeir, second, Dean Jenkins and Craig Ross.

Dec. 22: North/south first place went to Mike Folkert and Dorothy Case. Will Williams and Jack Buchanan, took second. East/west first place went to Patrick Kallaus and Penny Kallaus. Craig Ross and Dean Jenkins took second.

Dec. 26: North/south first place went to Jack Buchanan and Will Williams. Walt Bobb and Sally Bobb came in second. East/west first place winners were Craig Ross and Dean Jenkins; second, Shirley Decker and Marilyn River.

Dec. 28: Section A winners were Walt Bobb and Sally Bobb. Dan Sabo and Sharon Weber came in second. In Section B, North/south first place winners were JoAn Hill and Marilyn River. Sue Brown and Gail Hadovsky won second. East/west first place went to Iran Warren and Fran Warren. Second place winners were Carol Richards and Shirley Decker.

Dec. 29: North/south first place winners were Will Williams and Jack Buchanan. Shirley Decker and Marilyn River came in second. East/west first went to Chuck Clark and Craig Ross; second, Harold Baas and Kathy Baas.

Info: KonaBridge.org.