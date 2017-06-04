About Town: 6-4-17
Seniors to play outside
The Kailua-Kona Seniors will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 7 at Hale Halawai.
The members will play outdoor games and board games indoors.
Info: Cathy, (210) 218-3046.
King Kamehameha Day celebration at Hale Halawai
Halau Kalaakeakauikawekiu, under the direction of Kumu Kenneth Aloha Victor and Kauluae Foundation, presents the 2017 Hoolaulea to honor and celebrate King Kamehameha Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 10 at Hale Halawai in Kailua-Kona. Admission is free.
After the parade, hula presentations, cultural demonstrations and entertainment with award winning musicians Darlene Ahuna and Darren Benitez are planned.
More than 30 local craft vendors will showcase their talent, including designers such as Wahine Toa, Ciel Bleu from Honolulu, ceramic and glass art, koa wood, jewelry and edibles.
There will also be food vendors.
Info: Sabine, 896-0289.
Business Action Center Day planned
The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs will host a Business Action Center Day from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8 at the West Hawaii Civic Center, Department of Research and Development on the second floor of Building C.
Walk-ins and appointments are welcome. For an appointment, call 323-4700.
Research and Development staff are available for primary business consultations and the DCCA will be available to assist with state business registrations, general excise tax applications, federal employer identification numbers and other business filings.
Kona Traffic Safety Committee meets
Kona Traffic Safety Committee will meet from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8 to discuss traffic issues with public officials who can make a difference.
Everyone is welcome. With the completion of the bypass, the group have new issues to discuss
The committee meets the second Thursday of each month in the Mayors Conference Room of the West Hawaii Civic Center on the second floor of Building C.
Get rid of hazardous household waste
A household hazardous waste collection event is planned from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10 at the Kailua-Kona (Kealakehe) Recycling and Transfer Station.
Only household generated and self-hauled waste will be accepted. Business, government agency, nonprofit agency or farm waste are not allowed. No electronic waste and no tires will be accepted.
Some types of acceptable household waste are automotive fluids, used batteries, fluorescent lights, pesticides and latex paint.
For a list of acceptable or unacceptable household waste, visit www.hawaiizerowaste.org/recycle/household-hazardouswaste.
The the next scheduled collection event in Kona will be Dec. 9.
Info: Chris Chin-Chance, recycling specialist, 961-8554, recycle3@co.hawaii.hi.us.
