About Town: 4-4-17

Free yoga event Saturday

A free community yoga event is planned at 10 a.m. Saturday at the north end of the Makaeo Walking and Jogging Oath at Old Kona Airport park.

The event is called 108 Sun Salutations and is hosted by local teacher Andrea Hutchens.

Everyone is welcome. Attendees should bring a yoga mat, lawn chair, water and sunblock or a sunshade. There will be giveaways and prizes.

Info: Hutchens, (602) 930-3179

Early childhood conference celebrates school

“Celebrating 10 Years…Full STEAM Ahead,” is the theme for the 10th annual Hawaii Island Early Childhood Conference set for April 28, 29 at Hilton Waikoloa Village.

The conference is open to anyone who works in or has an interest in the field of early childhood education, from infant-toddler providers to third-grade teachers.

Organized by Baby STEPS to Stronger Big Island Families, this year’s conference will feature a keynote presentation on April 28 by Nina Sazer O’Donnell focusing on school readiness for all young children. A day of thematic workshops on April 29 will include art, music, outdoor activities and movement and their connections to basic science, technology, engineering, arts and math skills.

Info and registration forms: BabyStepsHawaii.org. To ask questions: Gail Judd, 987-8710 or gcjudd@babystepshawaii.org.

Early registration deadline is Friday and the final day to sign up is April 14. Participants may register for one or both days.

Volunteer day planned at Lai Opua Dryland Preserve

The Hawaii Forest Institute invites community members to celebrate Hawaii’s dryland forests by volunteering at the Lai Opua Preserve in Villages of Lai Opua in Kealakehe.

Forest stewardship activities get started at 8 a.m. Saturday and will conclude at noon. The preserve is between Kealakehe High School and the West Hawaii Civic Center on the corner of Ane Keohokalole Highway and Kealakehe Parkway. Volunteers are asked to bring their own water bottle, sunscreen, hat and to wear close-toed shoes.

Project coordinators and cultural educators will integrate ecological and cultural knowledge into restoration activities including collecting and dispersing seed, planting seedlings and weeding. The project also includes a dryland mentorship program coordinated by Ethnobiologist Jill Wagner, Future Forests Nursery.

Info: laiopua.preserve@gmail.com, 937-2707.

Free senior yoga workshop planned

Kona Fitness Center in Pottery Terrace will offer a free senior yoga workshop from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Attendees of the Flexibility After Fifty anti-aging yoga workshop will learn techniques to developing flexibility, range of motion, core strength and inner calmness. All levels of flexibility are welcome. Wear comfortable clothes. Mats will be provided. No reservations are necessary.

Info: Gary Jaster at (843) 224-9493, yogawithgary@gmail.com.

Wildcat Pride Day coming up

Wildcat Pride Day will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Konawaena High School’s main building.

The free family event includes games, spin art, face painting, free popcorn, family resources and a junior class steak fry.

There will also be a language arts exhibit, culinary arts display, student art exhibit, performances, an agriculture display and robotics demonstration.

Organizations that would like to participate may contact Ms. Hernandez at (818) 579-3861.

Kealakehe wastewater treatment plant discussed

A formal meeting will review the environmental impact statement for the Kealakehe Wastewater Treatment Plant R1 upgrade from 6-8 p.m. Thursday in the Council Chambers at West Hawaii Civic Center. An open house begins a 5:30 p.m.

West Hawaii Woodturners meet

West Hawaii Woodturners meet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the former Pac Rim Glass building. Attendees should bring lunch and a chair. Visitors are welcome.

Info: Ralf Soderberg, 640-0417.