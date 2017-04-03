About Town: 4-3-17

Display Hawaii-made products at Tokyo trade show

For the sixth consecutive year, the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism is promoting Hawaii-made products through a Hawaii Pavilion at the autumn 2017 Tokyo International Gift Show.

From Sept. 6-8, at the Tokyo Big Sight venue, the Hawaii Pavilion will be home base for up to 70 Hawaii companies seeking to export locally made gift products. It is the largest international trade show in Japan with more than 4,100 exhibitors showcasing personal gifts, consumer goods and decorative accessories. Show organizers anticipate more than 200,000 buyers, wholesalers and distributors.

Export-ready Hawaii companies interested in participating in the 2017 Tokyo International Gift Show should email dbedt.tigs@hawaii.gov to receive an exhibitor’s packet or apply online at invest.hawaii.gov.

Deadline to submit application forms is Friday.

Introduction to anti-aging yoga planned

A series of free workshops for seniors called “Flexibility After Fifty” has been scheduled for various locations throughout West Hawaii. The first workshop will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Kona Fitness Center, 75-5995 Kuakini Highway.

The workshop will give a hands-on introduction to anti-aging yoga, which involves relaxing into simple postures that target the joints and connective tissues of the body.

Registration and info: Gary Jaster, Yin Yoga of Hawaii, (843) 224-9493 or yogawithgary@gmail.com.

Kim to present vision for Mauna Kea

The International Lunar Observatory Association will host Galaxy Forum Hawaii 2017, “Maunakea and Hawaii 21st Century Astronomy / Education” from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday at King Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Hotel.

The forum will feature Mayor Harry Kim, who will make a presentation about his vision for a Mauna Kea World Park.

Galaxy Forums are public events specifically geared toward high school teachers, educators, astronomers of all kinds, students and the public. Presentations are provided by experts in the fields of astrophysics and galaxy research, space exploration and education, as well as related aspects of culture.

There have been 75 Galaxy Forums held in 26 locations worldwide.

Info: 885-3474, ILOA.org.

Blood flow restriction therapy for athletes discussed

Visiting Doctor of Physical Therapy Kyle Green will present a free lecture and demonstration about blood flow restriction therapy at 11 a.m. Saturday at The Club in Kona.

Originally designed to work with wounded veterans, research has shown it benefits all athletes. The goal is to take the body’s ability to withstand lactic acid and fatigue to another level while limiting stress on the body and joints. This is especially helpful for athletes who are injured and want to continue their workouts.

Info and reservations: 329-3342.