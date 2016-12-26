About Town: 12-28-16

Officer of the Month Luncheon planned

The Kona Crime Prevention Committee will honor Officer Erich Jackson as Officer of the Month at noon, Jan. 4 at Huggo’s restaurant.

Guest speaker Lt. Thomas Shopay will discuss the active shooter training program.

The public is invited. Cost is $20, all inclusive. Reservations are required and may be made by contacting Liz Holey at lholey@hawaii.rr.com or phone 443-7708 by Jan. 2.

Central Pacific Bank Foundation grants awarded

The Central Pacific Bank Foundation awarded $585,300 to more than 30 organizations in 2016. Easter Seals Hawaii, Palama Settlement, Ka Lima O Maui, Hale Kipa, Moiliili Community Center, YWCA of Hawaii Island, and Touch a Heart are a few of the organizations that received funding this year.

The Central Pacific Bank Foundation was established to strengthen Hawaii communities by creating opportunities for youth and fostering social progress. The foundation is accepting applications in 2017 for programs and projects that focus on education and community development. Deadlines to apply are March 31, June 30 and Sept. 29.

Info: centralpacificbank.com/foundation.