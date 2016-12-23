About Town: 12-23-16

Mokuaikaua Church closed for termite tenting

Mokuaikaua Church will be closed Dec. 27-29 for termite tenting and Dec. 30 for cleaning. Mokuaikaua Church will reopen on Dec. 31.

Hawaii Islanders attend National 4-H Congress

Hawaii 4-Hers Wailana Medeiros and Tori Oshiro from Kona, and Zo’i Nakamura and Rebekah Rapoza from Hilo participated in the National 4-H Congress, held Nov. 24-29 in Atlanta.

National 4-H Congress, a 4-H tradition for 96 years, is the highest state honor attainable by 4-H members in recognition of their accomplishments in the Hawaii 4-H Youth Development program.

This event, “Excite, Spark, Ignite,” brought together more than 900 outstanding 4-Hers, adult 4-H volunteer leaders and 4-H Youth Development Extension Educators from across the country and Puerto Rico. Workshops and a keynote address were part of the event.

For more information about the 4-H Youth Development Program, contact the Kona Extension Office at 322-0166.