About Town: 12-22-16

Grants offered to students for environmental initiatives

Kupu, Hawaii’s leading conservation and youth education organization, and Kokua Hawaii Foundation have launched the Hawaii Youth Sustainability Challenge, a new mini-grant program aimed to support emerging environmental projects from Hawaii’s public, private, and charter schools.

Students and educators in grades K-12 will can apply for funding for their own initiatives and identify new, sustainable solutions for their schools and communities.

Applications are available at kokua.fluxx.io. Students are encouraged to propose fresh projects or ideas that emphasize their environmental passions and motivation, interests in conservation education and desire to create sustainable, localized change.

Grants will range between $150 to $1,000 based on the project scope and needs. Deadline for submission is Jan. 29.

Info: kokuahawaiifoundation.org/minigrants.

Car donated in the spirit of holiday giving

First Insurance Company of Hawaii and Auto Body Hawaii will donate a 2014 Nissan Versa to the Rochelle Javillo family of Kohala, who was chosen to receive the auto by Big Island Giving Tree.

Javillo, her father, and her two sons have experienced serious health issues over the past several years and need a reliable vehicle to travel to and from their medical appointments. First Insurance Company of Hawaii donated the car, Auto Body Hawaii donated the labor and material costs and New City Nissan donated the parts.

Tualaulelei graduates college

Kishawn Tualaulelei of Kailua-Kona was awarded a bachelor of arts degree during Chadron State College’s winter commencement Friday, Dec. 16. More than 140 candidates received their undergraduate degrees.