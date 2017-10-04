About Town: 10-4-17

HCC — Palamanui announces Friday luncheon menu

Hawaii Community College — Palamanui offers a prixe fixe luncheon focused on Korean cuisine on Friday.

Second-year students will offer a Korean dumpling with dipping sauce as an appetizer followed by spicy Korean cucumber salad. The entree will be Korean beef with spinach and mushroom soba noodle. The meal will end with vanilla ice cream topped with strawberries, kiwis and bananas.

Future prixe fixe luncheons are slated Oct. 13; Nov. 3 and 17. Reservations are required. Hours are 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Cost is $20.

Info/reservations: 969-8842.

Orchid society to meet

The Kona Orchid Society holds its monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Makua Lani Academy, 74-4966 Kealakaa St, in Kailua-Kona.

The speaker will be Jurahame Leyva, of Orchid Fix Nursery in Kurtistown, who will discuss bulbophillums. He will also offer assistance as to watering, sunlight, fertilizing, as well as answer questions.

Attendees may bring a flowering plant to show, however, it must be pest-free. They should also bring a dish to share for a potluck. A drawing is planned at the end of the evening.

Info: Jan at 325-4991.

HWC holding donation drive

The Hawaii Wildlife Center will hold a donation drive during Saturday’s Cultural Festival at Kings’ Shops.

The HWC tent will be open 10 a.m.-4 p.m., near Macy’s. There, supplies will be collected, and items from their retail store will be sold to support the hospital. Informational materials about wildlife rescue, the center’s rehabilitation work and how to get involved will also be available.

Some everyday items residents can donate include 2-inch vet wraps, original Blue Dawn dish soap formula, paper towels and trifold paper towels, toilet paper, mouse bedding, size medium nitrile gloves, white sheets and towels, Max Blue Chlorine pool tabs, mosquito netting, hot glue sticks, unscented environmentally friendly HE laundry detergent, bleach, sponges, Simple Green disinfectant, contractor trash bags, scrub brushes, printer paper, garden gloves and gift cards from places like Petco, Costco, Lowes, Home Depot and Ace.

Monetary donations will also be accepted.

Info: Call 884-5000 or email info@hawaiiwildlifecenter.org

This brief, which was published in Tuesday’s North Hawaii News, contained an incorrect date. It is the policy of West Hawaii Today to correct promptly any misleading or incorrect information when it is brought to the attention of the newspaper.