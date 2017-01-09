About Town: 1-9-17

Soroptimist meet Tuesday

Soroptimist International of Kona will meet from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday in the West Hawaii Community Health Center conference room.

RSVP to Paula at 329-3403.

Established in 1971, Soroptimist International of Kona is a service club working locally and globally, to make a difference in the lives of women and children through programs and projects.

Keauhou-Kona Yacht Club plans ball

Keauhou-Kona Yacht Club will hold its “Change of Watch/Black &White Ball” from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Friday at Kona By The Sea, 75-6106 Alii Drive.

The event will allow attendees to thank outgoing Commodore James Elrod for his service during the past two years and to welcome to incoming Commodoress Beverly Novak-Page.

Cost of the event, which includes dinner and music by Lauren Wilken and Jeanine will be $25 for members and $30 for guests, cash or check required on arrival. Attendees should bring their own drinks.

Reservations are required by calling 322-6672 by noon Thursday.

Past members and prospective members are invited to attend as guests.

Info: Beverly, 315-7048.

Book sale benefits Kona libraries

The Friends of the Libraries, Kona will hold its next book sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday on the lanai of the Kailua-Kona Public Library.

Proceeds help support the needs of the Kona libraries. Teachers will receive discounts with their school ID. Volunteers are welcome and book donations are accepted at the library. Volunteers are especially sought to assist in the afternoon close down of the sale. To volunteer, call 322-0077.

10 fee-free days at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park this year

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park will offer free admission 10 days in 2017.

The entrance fee-free days are Jan. 16, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day; Feb. 20, Presidents Day; April 15-16 and April 22-23, National Park Week weekends; Aug. 25, National Park Service Birthday; Sept. 30, National Public Lands Day; Nov. 11-12, Veterans Day weekend.

Usually, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park has an entrance fee of $20 per vehicle and the pass is good for seven days. Park visitors can also purchase the annual Tri-Park Pass for $25 and enjoy Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Puuhonua o Honaunau National Historical Park, and Haleakala National Park.

Ukulele construction class coming up

Kona Community School for Adults is offering its popular ukulele construction class taught by Guy Sasaki at Kealakehe High School.

The 16-session class begins Jan. 23 and is held from 6-9 p.m. each Monday until May 15. Class fee is $120, plus about $100 for materials. A list of required tools and supplies will be provided during the first session.

Registration is today though Sept. 20 at Kona Community School for Adults on the campus of Kealakehe Intermediate School. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 313-3032. Enroll early because the class fills up quickly.

Info: Chris Stewart, 756-6111, chrisstewart1455@msn.com