About Town: 1-4-17

Free business seminar today

Alex Mitchell of Pivotal Shift Consulting Group and Stephanie Beeby of InFlow CEO Consulting will present “The Power of Branding for Business Success” from noon to 1:30 p.m. today in conference room 6 of the King Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Hotel.

Business owners will learn how to define their brand, how customers interact daily with your brand, and the importance of brand integrity. The event is hosted by the Alii Networkers Chapter of Business Network International and is free for visitors. Parking at the hotel will be validated for $4. Seating is limited.

Reservations: Alex@PivotalShiftConsulting.com or Stephanie@inflowceo.com.

Kona Orchid Society meets Friday

The Kona Orchid Society meets Friday at Makua Lani Christian Academy, 74-4966 Kealakaa St. off Palani Road. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Pete Wiggen will discuss repotting, culture, biology and pollination, with an emphasis on Paphiopeilum and Dendrobium. This will be a hands-on talk, looking at features of different plants in the group, explaining why they are that way in relation to how they grow in their native habitats, and how it translates to their culture in cultivation. He will also demonstrate how to pollinate. Wiggen has been collecting, growing, and propagating rare orchids for over 10 years. He has a master’s degree of science and is currently completing a PhD in orchid biology and evolution. He will provide plants for the drawing.

Attendees may bring pest-free plants for display and should bring a dish to share during the potluk. Supper will be served at 6:15 p.m.

Info: Jan Rae, 325-4991.

Wellness event coming up

My Healthy Body, Mind and Spirit Day will offer massage, weight loss assessments, effective communication coaching, health assessments, essential oils demonstrations, rolfing, acupuncture and nontoxic home products. The free event is planned from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at The Wellness Center 75-367 Hualalai Road. Presentations will be offered all day.

Info: Andrea, 345-0907

Good times ahead at VFW

Kona VFW Post 12122 behind Kona Locksmith off Kaiwi Street will serve onion burgers with salad and dessert beginning at 5 p.m. Friday for $5.

The post will be set up on Saturday for a football game between the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions, which starts at 3:30 p.m. The public is invited to both events.

Info: Don Zero, (509) 879-1040.

Blood drives planned

Blood drives are planned in January in West Hawaii.

Blood may be donated at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Kona Stake Center Cultural Hall from 11:15 a.m. to 5:15 pm Monday and from 6:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Jan. 11.

A drive will also be held from 10:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Waimea Ward Cultural Hall.

Donors must be in good health, be 18 years years old, or 17 with signed Blood Bank of Hawaii parent/legal guardian consent form, weigh 110 pounds or more and bring bring photo ID with date of birth.

To make an appointment or for more information, call Blood Bank of Hawaii at (808) 848-4770 or visit BBH.org.