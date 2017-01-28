About Town: 1-28-17

Applications being accepted for Preschool Open Doors Program

The Department of Human Services is accepting applications for its Preschool Open Doors program until March 31. The applications will be considered for preschool participation from July 1 to June 30, 2018.

This program provides childcare subsidies to eligible low- and moderate-income families to pay preschool tuition. Children must be eligible to enter kindergarten in the 2018-19 school year (born between Aug. 1, 2012 and July 31, 2013). A child must be five years old on or before July 31 to enter kindergarten. Families may choose any state-licensed preschool. Underserved or at-risk children receive priority.

Applications: patchhawaii.org, 791-2130 or (800) 746-5620. Applications must be received by March 31. Send applications to PATCH – POD , 560 N. Nimitz Hwy, Suite 218, Honolulu, HI 96817, (808) 694-3066 (fax), Email: PODAdmin@patch-hi.org.

Vegas night event benefits Kona Aerials

Kona Aerials Gymnastics Team will hold a Vegas night and silent auction from 6-11 p.m. today at Hale Halawai in Kailua-Kona. The event supports nonprofit Kona Aerials Gymnastics Booster Club’s athletes travel to Oahu and the mainland for meets.

Play blackjack, Texas hold ‘em, craps, roulette and Wheel of Fortune for fun. There will also be raffle prizes and a silent auction, which features more than 200 items donated by area businesses. Food, soft drinks, beer and wine will be available for purchase.

Tickets are by donation: $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

Hands on History schedule announced

Every Wednesday and Friday at 11 a.m., the Kona Historical Society hosts Hands On History at the Kona Coffee Living History Farm in Captain Cook. Upcoming programs are:

• Wednesday, Feb. 1 – Home Grown Remedies: Kona’s Tradition of Medicinal Gardening

• Friday, Feb. 3 – Beans in the Skillet: Coffee Roasting at Home

• Wednesday, Feb. 8 – Balanced Bento: Pickling as a Mainstay of the Japanese Table

• Feb. 10 – Art and Language: Learning Japanese with Calligraphy

• Feb. 15 – Backyard Groceries: Sustainability in the Kitchen Garden

• Feb. 17 – Beans in the Skillet: Coffee Roasting at Home

• Feb. 22 – Fresh Off the Press: Making Tofu in the Family Kitchen

• Feb. 24 – Weaving Tools and Treasures: Lauhala on a Kona Coffee Farm

Participation is included in the price of admission. The farm is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays at 82-6199 Mamalahoa Highway in Captain Cook.

Info: 323-3222, konahistorical.org.