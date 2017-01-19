About Town: 1-19-17

High school robotics design review coming up

Kona Science Cafe presents the sixth annual robotics design review from 5-7:30 p.m. Monday at the Natural Energy Laboratory of Hawaii Authority Gateway Energy Center, 73-4485 Kahilihili St.

Midway into the FIRST Robotics Competition’s build period, high school robotics teams show their plans for winning robots. The game’s challenges this year include manipulating gears, throwing plastic balls and climbing a rope.

There will be time before and after the presentation for questions, answers and networking.

The program is part of a monthly pau hana series for people interested in technology in West Hawaii. Each month, a presenter discusses a different topic related to technology and entrepreneurship. All are welcome.

A potluck is included. Attendees are invited to bring pupu and non-alcoholic beverages to share. Reusable plates and cups are encouraged.

Info: Rod Hinman, rod@auroraresearch.com, 989-0977.

Mench named to dean’s list at Curry College

Ari Mench of Kailua-Kona has been named to the dean’s list at Curry College for the fall semester.

To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a 3.30 GPA, have no incompletes, and have no grade lower than a “C” for the semester. Full-time students must carry 12 or more graded credits for the semester.

Island students serve in Mexico

Azusa Pacific University students Amelia Gray of Kailua-Kona, Caitlyn Kuntemeyer of Hilo and Erin Morikawa of Hilo served with Mexico Outreach during the fall semester.

Azusa Pacific University sends 17 student teams to Mexicali to serve in orphanages, women’s shelters, prisons, schools, and churches. The Center for Student Action at Azusa Pacific mobilizes and educates students toward responsible and transformational service locally and globally through a collaborative network of offices and programs.