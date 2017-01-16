About Town: 1-16-17
Coqui control presentation at Kealakekua library
Kealakekua Public Library will host a presentation by Edward “Butch” Porter on coqui control from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Porter has worked on coqui prevention in Kona for more than 10 years and is developing a library of coqui calls in getting to know his enemy.
Sponsored by Friends of the Libraries, Kona, this program is free.
Info: 323-7585.
Kona Soroptimist Club plans hoolaulea
Soroptimist International of Kona will hold a hoolaulea at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Soroptimist is a global volunteer organization working locally and worldwide to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment. This occasion is an opportunity to learn about Soroptimist sponsored local and international projects.
To attend, call Fanny Gouveia 329-3080 by Wednesday.
Donate used glasses and hearing aids Saturday
The Lions Club of Kona will collect used eyeglasses and hearing aids from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at KTA in Kailua-Kona, KTA in Keauhou and at ChoiceMart in the Kealakekua Ranch Center. These are additional sites added in conjunction with a statewide Lions initiative for eyeglass and hearing aids collection.
The glasses will be distributed to those in need within developing countries where eye care is often inaccessible and not affordable.
Info: HawaiiLions.org.
Kona Amateur Radio Society meets
The Kona Amateur Radio Society meets from 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the south end of Wawaloli Beach Park at NELHA.
All members, friends, and those interested in amateur (HAM) radio are invited. Attendees are encouraged to bring a dish to share in the Chinese themed potluck. Kona Amateur Radio Society meets on the fourth Sunday of each month.
Info: Van NH7IT, 345-5008, nh7it@arrl.net.
Rules for posting comments
Comments posted below are from readers. In no way do they represent the view of Stephens Media LLC or this newspaper. This is a public forum.
Comments may be monitored for inappropriate content but the newspaper is under no obligation to do so. Comment posters are solely responsible under the Communications Decency Act for comments posted on this Web site. Stephens Media LLC is not liable for messages from third parties.
IP and email addresses of persons who post are not treated as confidential records and will be disclosed in response to valid legal process.
Do not post:
- Potentially libelous statements or damaging innuendo.
- Obscene, explicit, or racist language.
- Copyrighted materials of any sort without the express permission of the copyright holder.
- Personal attacks, insults or threats.
- The use of another person's real name to disguise your identity.
- Comments unrelated to the story.
If you believe that a commenter has not followed these guidelines, please click the FLAG icon below the comment.