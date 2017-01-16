About Town: 1-16-17

Coqui control presentation at Kealakekua library

Kealakekua Public Library will host a presentation by Edward “Butch” Porter on coqui control from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Porter has worked on coqui prevention in Kona for more than 10 years and is developing a library of coqui calls in getting to know his enemy.

Sponsored by Friends of the Libraries, Kona, this program is free.

Info: 323-7585.

Kona Soroptimist Club plans hoolaulea

Soroptimist International of Kona will hold a hoolaulea at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Soroptimist is a global volunteer organization working locally and worldwide to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment. This occasion is an opportunity to learn about Soroptimist sponsored local and international projects.

To attend, call Fanny Gouveia 329-3080 by Wednesday.

Donate used glasses and hearing aids Saturday

The Lions Club of Kona will collect used eyeglasses and hearing aids from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at KTA in Kailua-Kona, KTA in Keauhou and at ChoiceMart in the Kealakekua Ranch Center. These are additional sites added in conjunction with a statewide Lions initiative for eyeglass and hearing aids collection.

The glasses will be distributed to those in need within developing countries where eye care is often inaccessible and not affordable.

Info: HawaiiLions.org.

Kona Amateur Radio Society meets

The Kona Amateur Radio Society meets from 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the south end of Wawaloli Beach Park at NELHA.

All members, friends, and those interested in amateur (HAM) radio are invited. Attendees are encouraged to bring a dish to share in the Chinese themed potluck. Kona Amateur Radio Society meets on the fourth Sunday of each month.

Info: Van NH7IT, 345-5008, nh7it@arrl.net.