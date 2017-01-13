About Town: 1-13-17

Libraries closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

All public libraries will be closed on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Kailua-Kona Public Library and Thelma Parker Memorial Library will also be closed on Tuesday.

Info: www.librarieshawaii.org/visit/updates/holiday-schedule/.

VFW concert planned

The VFW Revival Benefit Concert with Colin John playing blues will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The charge is $10. Doors open at 5 p.m. at 74-5543 Kaiwi St., Suite 185, behind Kona Locksmith.

Info: Cher, 238-6530

Networking event Wednesday

The public is invited to the Kona-Kohala Chamber of Commerce’s networking event, AfterHours, hosted by Mauna Kea Beach Resort from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday.

Tours will be offered of the award-winning mid-century modern architecture and art collection. Attendees will also get a chance to win a one-night stay with a choice of golf or breakfast for two at resort.

The chamber’s monthly pau hana – which meets every third Wednesday of the month – is a networking event affording attendees the chance to link with other businesses, network with members, meet new members and exchange business cards.

Admission is $30, or $15 for chamber members and first-time nonmembers. Registration and prepayment is required.

Register: www.kona-kohala.com. Info: 329-1758, info@kona-kohala.com.

Children’s program planned at Kona library

The Kailua-Kona Public Library is offering an afternoon of entertainment and educational games for children ages 6-11. Attendees will learn what it takes to be a good gamer and meet others. Children must be accompanied by a parent or adult caregiver. Sponsored by Friends of the Libraries, Kona this program is free to the public.

Info or to request special accommodations: 327-4327..

Kailua-Kona Seniors meet

The Kailua-Kona Seniors will attend a movie day at 10 a.m. Wednesday. at West Hawaii Civic Center, Building A. This event is open to all seniors. “Eddie the Eagle,” a movie about British ski jumper Eddie Edwards will be shown.

Kailua-Kona Seniors will not meet at Hale Halawai this week.

Info: Kelly, 323-4340.

Coqui control presentation at Kealakehe library

Kealakekua Public Library will host a presentation by Edward “Butch” Porter on coqui control from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Porter has worked on coqui prevention in Kona for more than 10 years and is developing a library of coqui calls.

Sponsored by Friends of the Libraries, Kona, this program is free.

Info: 323-7585.

Sustainability youth mini grant program seeks applicants

Kupu and Kokua Hawaii Foundation are accepting applications for the Hawaii Youth Sustainability Challenge mini-grant program. Students and educators in grades kindergarten through 12 from public, private, and charter schools statewide, have the opportunity to apply for $150-$1,000 in funding to kick start their own grassroots initiatives and identify new, sustainable solutions for their schools and communities.

Applications for the HYSC mini-grant are available at https://kokua.fluxx.io. Students are encouraged to propose fresh projects or ideas that emphasize their environmental passions and motivation, interests in conservation education and desire to create sustainable, localized change.

The deadline for submission is Jan. 29 and grants are scheduled to be selected and distributed by early March. Projects are required to be implemented by the end of June.

The program is funded by Harold K. L. Castle Foundation, Kamehameha Schools and Public Schools of Hawaii Foundation, with the support of the Hawaii State Department of Education.

The application period is open for Kupu summer and year-round conservation programs.

It’s currently seeking partners and participants for its upcoming summer conservation programs on Hawaii Island. The team-based and individual-placed opportunities provide participants with green sector job training, a cultural education and environmental stewardship experiences in remote and pristine sites throughout the island.

For information bbout Kupu’s programs, positions and applications, visit www.kupuhawaii.org/programs/.